Widespread power outages as winds gust through the area

3:26pm Sunday October 24, 2021

If you still have power, you are fortunate. If you still have power, you are fortunate.





But that may change. Weatherwatcher Carl Dinse says that it should be windy off and on until Monday night.





And some trees come down after the wind has passed.





Lake Forest Park had a preview Saturday with an outage that affected Town Center (at least) and caused Third Place Commons to cancel their music event.





3:45pm October 24, 2021





Lake Forest Park is in worse condition. Generally the fewer the red dots the faster the restoration will be - depending on how stretched the crews are. The small number of dots in Shoreline means that each dot generally represents a main power line. A lot of customer lose power at once, but the repair also restores a lot of customers.





In Lake Forest Park, all those dots generally represent individual outages - multiple trees and branches taking out 1 to 40 to 70 to 150 customers. And all have to be repaired individually.





Kenmore - PSE outages 4:22pm

It isn't just us, of course. There are outages all over Puget Sound. Kenmore is served by PSE - Puget Sound Energy. PSE has 53,000 customers out, most east of Lake Sammamish.





North Seattle isn't doing to well either. The two largest areas represent over 6,000 customers





The entire Seattle City Light region has outages. 85 outages affecting 43,666 customers.





Bring out the flashlights and extra blankets. It's going to be a long night.











A closer look shows that central Shoreline and west LFP have pretty much been spared but almost all of Shoreline west of Aurora is out - thousands of customers.