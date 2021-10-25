Shoreline Planning Commission will discuss MUR 70 development with City Council at joint meeting Monday

Monday, October 25, 2021

185th rezone
On Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7pm, the Shoreline Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting with the Shoreline City Council to discuss MUR 70 Development Regulations.

