Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting November 1, 2021
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
The agenda for the November 1, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes two action items and one study item:
Action Item 8(a) Action on Ordinance No. 949 - Authorizing the Placement of a Ballot Measure on the February 2022 Special Election Ballot to Authorize a Property Tax Bond Measure for Park Improvements and Park Land Acquisition
On October 11, 2021, staff was directed by Council to develop the legislation to place a ballot measure on the February 2022 Special Election ballot to fund improvements to five neighborhood parks; investments in park amenities for three additional parks; and the acquisition and improvement of new park land.
As per Council Rules of Procedure 6.1.B, which states that for an Action Item that is before the City Council for the first time and is not part of the consent agenda, public comment for that item will follow the staff report but precede Council review.
Action Item 8(b) Action on Resolution No. 485 - Amending the Council Rules of Procedure
On October 11, 2021, Council discussed a series of amendments to its Rules related to remote attendance at Council meetings and the procedure for placing items on meeting agendas. Following this discussion, Council requested that staff incorporate Council’s feedback into Proposed Resolution No. 485.
Study Item 9(a) 2021-2022 Mid-Biennial Budget Update
The City continues to maintain a healthy financial position. As a result of the Council’s strong financial policies, diligent financial management, and conservative budget planning, the City continues to maintain its AA+ bond rating and a Standard & Poor’s (S&P) ratings outlook of “stable”. The 2021-2022 Biennial Budget continues to comply with the City’s financial and reserve policies.
The City Council will have the opportunity to ask for additional information or discuss potential changes to the proposed mid-biennial budget modification, including all proposed levies, taxes, fees, and rates.
--Pam Cross
