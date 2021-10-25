New power outage knocks out 1000 households

Monday, October 25, 2021

Last updated at 5:50pm Monday 10/25/21

City Light managed to take care of all the big power outages. All but two of the locations in Shoreline - Lake Forest Park are individual outages with 1-10 households.

One in Shoreline near Ronald Methodist lists 61 households.

However there is a new one, first reported at 1pm on Monday with a thousand households without power. It is between 15th NE and 33rd Ave NE to the west and east and NE 185th and 168th north and south.

They haven't updated the estimated restoration times, many of which have passed.

Schools were able to open today.



Posted by DKH at 5:58 PM
