Einstein cross country teams finish perfect season with three League titles

8th grade boys team

The 8th Grade Boys, 8th Grade Girls and 7th Grade Boys teams took the league titles, while the 7th Grade Girls team placed 3rd overall! There were 15 middle schools from Shoreline, Edmonds, Mukilteo and Everett that competed at the Championship Meet.



Top Ten Finishers (Course Distance: 2.06 miles)





Aidan MacDonald (2nd Place - 8th Grade), Max Billett (1st Place - 8th Grade),

Hayes Stetler (1st Place - 7th Grade)

8th Grade Boys:

1st Max Billett 11:46.6

2nd Aidan MacDonald 11:49

4th George Clark 12:29.2

6th Daniel Bruno 12:40.2

7th Cole Gillingham 12:45.2

9th Jaden Marlow 12:50.3

10th Dominic Dalasta 12:54.1

7th Grade Boys: 1st Hayes Stetler 12:51.4

6th Benicio Hawkins 13.21.7

8th Elijah Graves 13:29.8

8th Grade Girls: 4th Jasmine Lumbera 13:55.6

6th Francesca Lara 14:12.1

10th Emine Atajanova 15:03.8

7th Grade Girls:

4th Maya Mirabueno 14:52.2





Congratulations to the entire Einstein Middle School Cross-Country team for an amazing season! Over 100 Boys and Girls runners helped propel both teams to undefeated regular season records and a dominant performance at the Sno-King League Championship Meet at the Shoreline Stadium on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.