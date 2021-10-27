Learn about and provide input for the N 148th Street pedestrian and bike bridge project
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
|On the right (west) side of the freeway, the green hedge borders a paved sidewalk / trail that will lead to the new 148th pedestrian / bike bridge.
Aerial photo by Jared Solano. Instagram: @Juarez.Solano
From the City of Shoreline
As Shoreline grows and changes around the Shoreline South/148th light rail station, the city is finding ways to connect people to it safely and efficiently. A new pedestrian and bike bridge at 148th Street will help residents travel across I-5 and enhance accessibility to regional transit.
Public input is essential to the project. We’d like to invite you to participate in two online events where you can learn about and provide input on the N 148th Street Non-Motorized Bridge Project.
Virtual Open House
Please visit our virtual open house, open October 26 through November 16, 2021 at: 148thbridge.infocommunity.org
You'll be able to:
- Learn more about the project.
- See the design updates and how public input helped inform design.
- Share feedback on the design and your travel plans in the project area.
This online presentation will provide information on the bridge design, including how the bridge connects to the station on the east side of I-5 and to the neighborhoods on the west side of I-5. The project team will also share updates on funding and the construction schedule, and they will make time to answer your questions.
Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Time: Noon – 1 p.m.
To register, go to the virtual open house, 148thbridge.infocommunity.org. A registration link will be posted on the home page.
To request interpretation or accommodations for persons with disabilities, please complete your registration by October 27, 2021.
The online presentation will be recorded and posted on the online open house page (148thbridge.infocommunity.org) after it takes place.
We hope you take this opportunity to share your feedback with us. We look forward to hearing from you. For more information about the project, please visit Shorelinewa.gov/148thbridge
0 comments:
Post a Comment