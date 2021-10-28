Sunday's windstorm: A tree with perfect aim



Art Enyedy sent this photo series of a tree that cut power to a large area of NE Shoreline and blocked traffic for most of a day. Art Enyedy sent this photo series of a tree that cut power to a large area of NE Shoreline and blocked traffic for most of a day.









Following is his report:





The tree fell Sunday afternoon, October 24, 2020 at about 3pm. NE 175th street east of 20th Pl NE was closed the rest of Sunday. The tree was removed sometime in the night.









Monday morning, power was restored at about 7:30am, but then went out again about 1:30pm.





Finally, power, cable, internet and phone lines came back up at 9pm on Monday evening.









The tall tree, standing on the south side of NE 175th, fell directly across the road. Fortunately, it hit no vehicles. Nor did it hit any of the houses on the north side of the street, and it missed a boat parked nearby.









The trunk of the tree managed to land in the driveway.





--All photos by Art Enyedy











