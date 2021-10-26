City of Lake Forest Park receives another Distinguished Budget Presentation Award in 2021

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award to the City of Lake Forest Park for its 2021-2022 biennial budget.

The budget awards represent a significant achievement.





They reflect the commitment of the City to meeting the highest principles in governmental budgeting.





In order to receive the budget award, the City must publish a budget document that meets program criteria as a policy document, as an operations guide, as a financial plan, and as a communications device.



The three budget awards, along with 2016’s Stewardship Award from the Washington State Auditor’s Office, highlights the City’s continuous commitment to be on the leading edge of financial transparency.









The City also received a Distinguished Budget Award for two previous biennial budgets in 2017 and 2019.