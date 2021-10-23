Case updates October 21, 2021

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Delta variant
COVID Case updates

United States 
  • Total cases  45,235,796 - 78,101  new
  • Total deaths 731,931 - 1,414  new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 627,781 -  2,104 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 39,280 -  110 new  
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.2% 
  • Total deaths 8,451 - 34 new  

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 152,028 -  430 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,344 -     9 new   
  • Total deaths 1,970 -  3 new       
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 37,403  -  101 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 1,786  -    1 new 
  • Total deaths 490 -   0 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,286 -  13 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 241 -   0 new   
  • Total deaths 109 -  0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL    

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 499 - 2 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL


Posted by DKH at 6:22 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  