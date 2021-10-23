Case updates October 21, 2021
Saturday, October 23, 2021
United States
- Total cases 45,235,796 - 78,101 new
- Total deaths 731,931 - 1,414 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 627,781 - 2,104 new
- Total hospitalizations 39,280 - 110 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.2%
- Total deaths 8,451 - 34 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 152,028 - 430 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,344 - 9 new
- Total deaths 1,970 - 3 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 37,403 - 101 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,786 - 1 new
- Total deaths 490 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,286 - 13 new
- Total hospitalizations 241 - 0 new
- Total deaths 109 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 499 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
