Sound Transit public hearing on proposed 2022 budget and property tax levy

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Light rail photo courtesy Sound Transit
Sound Transit, the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority, hereby gives notice that a public hearing will be held on Sound Transit’s proposed 2022 budget and property tax levy. 

The hearing will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, 9:30am.

How to participate:
  • via computer or smartphone at this link, if a password is not already entered, enter the following password: Agency.
  • via phone: call 415-655-0001 or 206-207-1700, 
    • then enter access code:146 229 0473 and pin code: #
To provide public comment at the hearing: 
  • Sign up in advance here 
    • The sign up window will be open from 8am on the day of the hearing until five minutes before the hearing's scheduled start time. 
    • Sign up requires your name and email address. Commenters will be called on by name in the order they signed up.
The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on Sound Transit’s proposed 2022 budget and property tax levy.

The proposed 2022 budget documents are available for review on Sound Transit’s website 
For more information on the public hearing or to request ADA accommodation, call Sound Transit at (800) 201-4900 or (888) 713-6030 (TTY), or email accessibility@soundtransit.org



