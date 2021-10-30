Sound Transit public hearing on proposed 2022 budget and property tax levy
Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Light rail photo courtesy Sound Transit
The hearing will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, 9:30am.
How to participate:
- via computer or smartphone at this link, if a password is not already entered, enter the following password: Agency.
- via phone: call 415-655-0001 or 206-207-1700,
- then enter access code:146 229 0473 and pin code: #
To provide public comment at the hearing:
- Sign up in advance here
- The sign up window will be open from 8am on the day of the hearing until five minutes before the hearing's scheduled start time.
- Sign up requires your name and email address. Commenters will be called on by name in the order they signed up.
The proposed 2022 budget documents are available for review on Sound Transit’s website
- Submit comments about the Proposed 2022 Budget to BudgetComments@soundtransit.org
