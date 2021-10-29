UPDATE: City of Shoreline network outage impacting communication

Friday, October 29, 2021

Shoreline City Hall
The City of Shoreline continues to experience significant technical issues with its internal network. This is impacting their ability to make/send or receive external phone calls and emails at our facilities.

Also impacted by their network outage is the permit center. They are unable to help customers in their permit center at this time.

If you have an urgent concern that needs an immediate response, call the general purpose number at 206-801-2700. The after-hours answering service will provide support while phones are down at City Hall and will notify City staff if an immediate response is needed.

For life and safety emergencies, call 911.

We currently have limited access to email. If you have an urgent issue, please use the appropriate department email below. Our response times will be longer than normal. We appreciate your patience.

City Council: 

Council@shorelinewa.gov 

City Manager’s Office: 

CMO@shorelinewa.gov  

Clerk's Office: 

clk@shorelinewa.gov 

Customer Response and Code Enforcement 

crteam@shorelinewa.gov 

Parks / Recreation 

Shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov 

Planning and Community Development/Permit Center 

pcd@shorelinewa.gov 

Public Works 

pubwrks@shorelinewa.gov 


IT staff have been working diligently with vendors to restore service as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we work fix this issue.




