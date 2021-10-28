Saturday evening - in person - Scary Stories and Haunted Richmond Beach Walk

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Just in time for Halloween. 


Did you know there are ghosts in Richmond Beach? Take a look!


Come and meet a few of them as the Richmond Beach Community Association creates a Haunted Richmond Beach Walk around the Richmond Beach Community (Library) Park this Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 6-7pm, 2201 NW 197th St, Shoreline, WA 98177


Preceding the event is Scary Stories for Brave Listeners presented by the Richmond Beach Library. Hear frightening stories from professional storytellers starting at 5pm. Then stroll the haunted grounds with infamous Richmond Beach residents.

This event is not recommended for young or timid listeners. It will be dark. The event is free. Flashlights will be provided with a donation.


