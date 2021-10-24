Minimum wage goes up on January 1, 2022

Sunday, October 24, 2021

The state’s minimum wage will rise from $13.69 to $14.40 per hour on January 1, 2022. 

The state minimum wage applies to workers age 16 and older, and cities are able to set minimum wages higher than the state’s.The state’s Department of Labor and Industries outlines all of the requirements on its website.

State law mandates L/I calculate the minimum wage for the coming year based on the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). 

L/I compares the CPI-W from August of the previous year to the index for August of the current year to make the calculation.

The result is the state’s current minimum wage of $13.69 will go up 5.83 percent next year. BLS attributed the increase in the price index to more expensive gas, housing, household furnishings, and food.

The state minimum wage applies to workers age 16 and older. Under state law, employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2022, the wage for that younger group will be $12.32 per hour.

Cities are able to set minimum wages higher than the state’s, and both Seattle and Sea Tac have higher wages.

