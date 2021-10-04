Melissa Irons earns BIAW Certified Builder designation

BIAW Certified Builders Melissa and Joseph Irons team up for excellence

“The Irons Brothers family has a strong commitment to high-quality craftsmanship, superior customer service and professional, worksite safety,” Irons said. “Our inspiring creative and customs designs deliver an exceptional building experience. I’m proud to join the BIAW Certified Builder community with my husband.”









Melissa enjoys educating homeowners and coordinating philanthropy projects as part of her company responsibilities. She was the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Remodeler of the Month for November 2018, and currently chairs the awards committee for MBAKS’ Professional Women in Building council.



Irons uses her background in nursing, management and customer service to keep the Irons Brothers Construction showroom, office, field, and personnel systems running smoothly.



BIAW’s Certified Builder designation is a comprehensive accreditation program with standards that far exceed what Washington law mandates for registered contractors.



To earn the designation builders must:

Submit References. Certified Builders submit a list of suppliers, subcontractors, and homeowner references for projects completed in the past 5 years for review and verification.

Provide Education and Work Experience. Certified Builders provide a list of all of their work experience and education, including professional designations.

Comply with a Superior Code of Conduct. They must agree and follow a well-defined set of standards as professionals in the home building industry.

Provide Greater Insurance Coverage. All builders must maintain insurance coverage that surpasses the minimum general insurance coverage required by state law.

Offer Homeowner Warranties. All BIAW Certified Builders must provide home buyers with a homeowner warranty.

Use Clear Contracts. Certified Builders must use contracts that clearly define the construction agreement between the homeowner and the builder.

Agree to Mandatory Binding Arbitration. Certified Builders offer arbitration to their homeowners as an alternative to litigation, which reduces cost and time and allows for greater privacy, informality, flexibility and finality.

Provide a Homeowners Guide. Certified Builders must provide maintenance guides to all homeowners to help with the care and maintenance of their homes.

The Building Industry Association of Washington is the voice of the housing industry as the state’s largest trade association with nearly 8,000 member companies. The association is dedicated to ensuring and enhancing the vitality of the building industry so more Washington families can enjoy the American Dream of owning a home. Learn more at:







Melissa Irons, Director of Administration of Irons Brothers Construction in Shoreline, recently completed the rigorous requirements to earn the BIAW Certified Builder designation. She joins her husband Joseph in the designation, making them the first couple to earn this preeminent professional certification for home builders and remodelers in Washington.Melissa currently volunteers as the Vice-Chair of the Master Builders of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS), Remodeler’s Council and in 2022 will sit as their Chair. She has been an active member of this Council since 2009 and in 2016 was awarded the MBAKS’ Remodeler Member of the Year award.