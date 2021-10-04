Family destination: Carnation Farms Harvest Festival

Photo courtesy Carnation Farms





Carnation Farms Harvest Festival

The first 4 weekends in October

10am -4pm in Carnation, WA





Every weekend offers something special to enjoy at the farm!





Admission, the Hayride, the Animal Experience and lots of fun things to look at are all Free.



Food and Beer Garden are not, nor are the Pumpkin Patch Pumpkins but the kids can run around and have a really good time. They have a farm tractor and Old Carnation Truck on display and lots of Fall displays.







