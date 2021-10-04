Demolition has begun on campus to make room for new Health Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing Classroom Complex

The construction work for the new Health Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing Classroom Complex (HSAMCC) has begun and buildings are starting to come down.







The 2500 building and the north classroom section of the 2400 building next to it are being demolished. Photo from Google maps

There will be an increased volume of trucks exiting and leaving campus along with flaggers and signage to assist with traffic control. Noise from an excavator chipping away at the existing buildings is also expected. There will be dust controlling measures in place along with air monitors set up around the site to ensure no particulates leave the construction area.





Funding was requested from the state legislature in 2014 and awarded in 2017.









Beginning Monday, September 27, 2021 the existing 2500 building and the North portion of the 2400 building began coming down to make room for foundation and utility work for the new Health Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing Classroom Complex (HSAMCC) Building.These activities will last for the next 3-4 weeks and will occur Monday through Friday from approximately 7am - 5:30pm.