Apply now for financial aid for the 2022-23 school year

October 1, 2021, marked the first day that people can apply for financial aid for the 2022-23 school year.





Given the ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic, education beyond high school is more important than ever.





Completing a financial aid application opens up more options for the future.





This year, a family of four making up to $102,000 can qualify for financial aid in Washington.









Many families assume they won’t qualify for aid, but the only way to know for sure is to apply.



