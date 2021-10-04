Apply now for financial aid for the 2022-23 school year
Monday, October 4, 2021
Given the ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic, education beyond high school is more important than ever.
Completing a financial aid application opens up more options for the future.
This year, a family of four making up to $102,000 can qualify for financial aid in Washington.
In recent years, only about half of all high school seniors have filed a FAFSA.
Many families assume they won’t qualify for aid, but the only way to know for sure is to apply.
And with the Washington College Grant (WCG) program, more families qualify than ever before.
More information on the website of the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC).
