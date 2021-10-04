Apply now for financial aid for the 2022-23 school year

Monday, October 4, 2021

October 1, 2021, marked the first day that people can apply for financial aid for the 2022-23 school year. 

Given the ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic, education beyond high school is more important than ever. 

Completing a financial aid application opens up more options for the future.

This year, a family of four making up to $102,000 can qualify for financial aid in Washington.

In recent years, only about half of all high school seniors have filed a FAFSA. 

Many families assume they won’t qualify for aid, but the only way to know for sure is to apply. 

And with the Washington College Grant (WCG) program, more families qualify than ever before.

More information on the website of the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC).


 

Posted by DKH at 3:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  