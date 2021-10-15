Lake Forest Park Council Candidate Maddy Larson
Friday, October 15, 2021
Ballots will be mailed October 16, 2021 for the November 2 general election.
Maddy Larson is running for council position 5, currently held by Mark Phillips, who is retiring at the end of his term. Larson's opponent is Tracy Furutani.
Dear LFP Residents,
I have appreciated the time so many of you have taken over the last few months to Zoom, talk on your doorsteps, email, meet over coffee, and walk together to share your insights and concerns about our community.
I’ve been moved by the love you have of our little city – and I share in those sentiments. It’s my sole motivation for running for LFP City Council.
I’ve listened as you expressed your desire for sensible policies and plans that address speeding and increase pedestrian safety throughout our community – especially for getting our children to school and ourselves to public transportation. With similar conviction you, also, shared your desire for sound policies that improve our natural environment, climate resiliency, public safety, parks, and housing. On all counts, I’ve heard you loud and clear.
There wasn’t one neighbor who didn’t worry about the many pressures and demands that continue to come our way. In the face of these realities, you deserve a representative who will guide and manage these changes in ways that improve our environment and quality of life. That’s my vision for our city.
There wasn’t one neighbor who didn’t worry about the many pressures and demands that continue to come our way. In the face of these realities, you deserve a representative who will guide and manage these changes in ways that improve our environment and quality of life. That’s my vision for our city.
As someone who has served the public in many roles -- as a science educator, non-profit leader, and volunteer Planning Commission member -- I know how to communicate, collaborate, and get things done. If you elect me to our city council, I will continue to reach out and listen to you as your representative.
You can count on me to:
• Work with you to build on LFP’s legacy for the future. Together, we can ensure LFP continues to be a welcoming community and an exemplar of environmental sustainability and stewardship.
• Support balanced growth in scale with our small city, including affordable housing city-wide. I have a proven track-record when it comes to innovative, not bigger, city-wide development solutions.
• Actively protect and enhance our community assets, the things that make LFP unique: our community gathering places at Town Center and in our parks; our green spaces and trees; and our streams and lakefront.
• Commit to using our financial resources wisely, including managing our public services with efficiency.
• Advocate for safe walkways and traffic mitigation that reduce speeding and cut-through traffic in our neighborhoods.
This kind of leadership and stewardship will not only ensure LFP remains an amazing place for us to live – it will allow us to leave a positive legacy for future generations.
Maddylarson4lfp@gmail.com
https://www.maddy4lfp.com
MADDY IS ENDORSED BY: Current LFP City Councilmembers Lorri Bodi and John Wright, former LFP City Councilmembers Don Fiene and Jack Tonkin; All LFP Planning Commissioners; Council Candidates Paul Sanford and Jon Lebo; Community Leaders Mamie Bolender, Tyson Greer, Jim Halliday, Kim Josund, Barbara Sharkey, Randi Sibonga; AND MANY MORE OF YOUR LFP NEIGHBORS.
