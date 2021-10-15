Lake Forest Park Council Candidate Maddy Larson

Ballots will be mailed October 16, 2021 for the November 2 general election.



Maddy Larson is running for council position 5, currently held by Mark Phillips, who is retiring at the end of his term. Larson's opponent is Tracy Furutani.

Maddy Larson Maddy's statement



Dear LFP Residents,



I have appreciated the time so many of you have taken over the last few months to Zoom, talk on your doorsteps, email, meet over coffee, and walk together to share your insights and concerns about our community.





I’ve been moved by the love you have of our little city – and I share in those sentiments. It’s my sole motivation for running for LFP City Council.





I’ve listened as you expressed your desire for sensible policies and plans that address speeding and increase pedestrian safety throughout our community – especially for getting our children to school and ourselves to public transportation. With similar conviction you, also, shared your desire for sound policies that improve our natural environment, climate resiliency, public safety, parks, and housing. On all counts, I’ve heard you loud and clear.



There wasn’t one neighbor who didn’t worry about the many pressures and demands that continue to come our way. In the face of these realities, you deserve a representative who will guide and manage these changes in ways that improve our environment and quality of life. That’s my vision for our city.





As someone who has served the public in many roles -- as a science educator, non-profit leader, and volunteer Planning Commission member -- I know how to communicate, collaborate, and get things done. If you elect me to our city council, I will continue to reach out and listen to you as your representative.



