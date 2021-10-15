Lake Forest Park Council Candidate Larry Goldman

Ballots will be mailed October 16, 2021 for the November 2 general election.



Larry Goldman is running for council position 7, currently held by John Resha, who is retiring at the end of his term. Goldman's opponent is Paul Sandford.

Larry Goldman Larry's statement



Hello! I’m Larry Goldman, I’m a UW Chemistry Instructor, and I’m running for Lake Forest Park City Council Position 7. Our community is one of the safest, most environmentally proactive, and most livable cities in Washington.





I’m running for City Council because I want to preserve and enhance our tree-canopied residential community while finding ways to make it easier for people to get around town and enjoy our natural environment.



Over the summer I’ve walked to thousands of homes to meet with residents from the Southern Gateway to Horizon View, from Balaton to Sheridan Beach, and all points in between.





I’ve listened to what people are passionate about and shared my own priorities. As a teacher I believe in open communication. It’s essential that our community is able to easily keep track of our City’s administration, projects, and priorities.





It’s also essential that our City Council remains well-informed about the interests of our community and community responses to council proposals. As a Councilmember I will hold regular drop-in “office hours” so we can continue these conversations.



As I walked through our neighborhoods, I confirmed that in too many areas it is simply unsafe for children to walk to school, for adults to walk to their bus stop (if their neighborhood even has bus service), or for families to walk their dogs.





I am committed to improving pedestrian safety and transit access. I will prioritize building sidewalks near all five schools serving our LFP students. I will integrate safety data and community guidance to prioritize additional traffic, bike, and pedestrian safety improvements in all our neighborhoods.



I support public park spaces for all our residents. Lake Forest Park is the only city bordering Lake Washington to lack a public lakefront park. LFP, with generous grants from the county and state, is in the process of purchasing two acres just east of Lyon Creek Preserve to develop into a public lakefront park. One of my top priorities on the Council will be developing this park in a way that meets the needs and desires of our residents.



I love living in Lake Forest Park. Meeting so many of my neighbors during my campaign has been a wonderful experience. I look forward to serving on the city council to make LFP an even more pleasant city in which to live. Thank you for your support and for your vote!







