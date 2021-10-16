Lake Forest Park Council Candidate Paul Sanford
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Ballots have been mailed and should be arriving soon for the November 2 general election.
Paul Sanford is running for council position 7, currently held by John Resha, who is retiring at the end of his term. Sanford's opponent is Larry Goldman.
My name is Paul Sanford and I’m running for Lake Forest Park City Council Position 7.
The council is like a team, and in January with incumbent retirements, 40% of the council will consist of new members. Additionally, a new council will be forming for the first time in the pandemic era.
When I reflected on those two dynamics, I immediately thought, “I can help with that.” For over 20 years I’ve worked in the technology industry. Every quarter, I build solutions across global teams, incorporate diverse opinions to reach consensus, deliver and monitor results, and report back to our stakeholders.
My specialty is in accomplishing and scaling projects that have been on the wish-list for a long time but have never been completed.
Let’s get things done. As a father of two Kellogg Middle Schoolers who previously attended Brookside, I am committed to providing safe, walkable streets for everyone. I also want to prioritize park improvements including developing lake front access. I will leverage my business expertise and MBA to ensure the city successfully navigates complex financing instruments to accomplish these goals, while keeping the city on solid financial footing overall.
I have heard from you that you want the council to preserve the character of Lake Forest Park and our green heritage. You also want to be sure that all voices in our community are heard. You want to keep our neighborhoods safe and thriving. You want the council to be responsible stewards with the tax dollars the city receives. I share those priorities and will work toward those on the council.
I understand why Lake Forest Park is unique. When I saw Lake Forest Park, I thought to myself, “I’ve found what I had as a kid growing up in a small town in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.”
The green oasis that we have here is truly special. My wife, Carrie, and I moved to LFP so that our sons could have a similar experience.
I am asking for your vote so that I can work for you and your family on the city council. Let’s move LFP forward together!
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Paul Sanford
paulforlfp@gmail.com | www.paulforlfp.com
