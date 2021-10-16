Lake Forest Park Council Candidate Paul Sanford

My specialty is in accomplishing and scaling projects that have been on the wish-list for a long time but have never been completed.Let’s get things done. As a father of two Kellogg Middle Schoolers who previously attended Brookside, I am committed to providing safe, walkable streets for everyone. I also want to prioritize park improvements including developing lake front access. I will leverage my business expertise and MBA to ensure the city successfully navigates complex financing instruments to accomplish these goals, while keeping the city on solid financial footing overall.I have heard from you that you want the council to preserve the character of Lake Forest Park and our green heritage. You also want to be sure that all voices in our community are heard. You want to keep our neighborhoods safe and thriving. You want the council to be responsible stewards with the tax dollars the city receives. I share those priorities and will work toward those on the council.I understand why Lake Forest Park is unique. When I saw Lake Forest Park, I thought to myself, “I’ve found what I had as a kid growing up in a small town in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.”The green oasis that we have here is truly special. My wife, Carrie, and I moved to LFP so that our sons could have a similar experience.I am asking for your vote so that I can work for you and your family on the city council. Let’s move LFP forward together!Thank you for your time and consideration.Paul Sanford