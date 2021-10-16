Rampathon: Ashworth Homes builds accessibility ramp for Edmonds resident

Ashworth Homes team poses with their completed ramp

On Saturday, September 25, 2021 Ashworth Homes had the pleasure of granting a Ramp wish to a 74-year-old Edmonds resident for the 2021 MBAKS Rampathon.





Mr. Selmer could not safely navigate his original stairs

Mr. Selmer fell and suffered a traumatic brain injury. He has permanent damage and disabilities sustained from the fall, making navigating his stairs difficult and dangerous.





Ramp Captains Corey Mosey and Robert McMurtry

Ramp Captains Corey Mosey and Robert McMurtry designed a ramp that will allow him to safely walk out of his home and into a vehicle. The entire Ashworth team backed them up for a fantastic day of collaboration, teamwork, and volunteering.





The Ashworth Team at work on the ramp

We look forward to this event every year, and are grateful to the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) for coordinating it.





Rampathon is an annual event where members of MBAKS head to homes to build ramps for families throughout King and Snohomish counties. Since 1993, MBAKS members have built more than 500 ramps. Applications for next year will be available in January 2022.





The team pauses mid-build for a photo





Ashworth Homes is a local residential builder based in Shoreline. For more than 19 years, we have supported local foundations, schools, and community celebrations and clean up events. We are blessed with employees who continually rise to the occasion not only on the job, but for community support as well.