Letter to the Editor: Representation Matters – Nate Herzog

To the Editor:

As of January 1, at least 4 of 5 Northshore Fire Commissioners will be Kenmore residents.

As of January 1, there will be 3 Northshore Fire Commissioners who are fire service professionals.

Having served with Nate Herzog on the Lake Forest Park City Council for 8 years, I wholeheartedly support him for Northshore Fire Commissioner, Position 5. Nate would provide representation for Lake Forest Park residents and bring a “civilian” perspective for matters coming before the board.

As the Board of Commissioners navigates its way through issues of contracting, it is vital that there is an experienced elected official participating in addressing the critical matters involved. Nate is that person. His policy and budget experience would be a valuable asset to the board.

Carolyn Armanini

Former Northshore Fire Commissioner

Former Lake Forest Park City Councilmember












