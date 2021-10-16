Reminder: Prop 1 Pro and Con Forum for LFP residents Saturday at 1pm
Saturday, October 16, 2021
This will be an excellent opportunity to learn more about the ballot measure and hear from a panel of three people each from the Pro committee, “Yes for Sidewalks, Safe Streets and Parks”, and the Con committee, “Neighbors for a Sustainable LFP.”
Following presentations by both sides and predetermined moderator questions, each side will field questions from you, the audience.
Register here for the Lake Forest Park Prop 1 Pro and Con Forum.
Following presentations by both sides and predetermined moderator questions, each side will field questions from you, the audience.
Register here for the Lake Forest Park Prop 1 Pro and Con Forum.
0 comments:
Post a Comment