Embroidery for Beginners through Shoreline Community Continuing Education

Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College

Looking to create new décor to celebrate the spooky season? Learn the basics of embroidery with facilitator Tricia Karsky in this fun and introductory in-person class. Looking to create new décor to celebrate the spooky season? Learn the basics of embroidery with facilitator Tricia Karsky in this fun and introductory in-person class.





Students will choose between three simple embroidery designs to make their own. In only three sessions, students will complete projects in their embroidery hoop and it will be ready to hang or gift to the ghoul of your choice!









Please note that students must wear a mask to participate in any on-campus courses and information regarding COVID guidelines and vaccination status will be emailed to all students. To see a full catalog of classes, please visit the A basic embroidery kit is included in the cost of the course. Embroidery for Beginners (campusce.net) Please note that students must wear a mask to participate in any on-campus courses and information regarding COVID guidelines and vaccination status will be emailed to all students. To see a full catalog of classes, please visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog











