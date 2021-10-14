Emergency closure of Interurban Pedestrian Bridges in Shoreline after extensive vandalization

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The Interurban Pedestrian Bridges which connect the Interurban Trail across Aurora Avenue N and N 155th Street in Shoreline are temporarily closed.





While the Interurban Trail remains open during the bridge closure, crossing N 155th and Aurora will require the use of stairs. Trail users who are unable to navigate stairs should detour around the area.





Almost every one of the panels was hit and cracked.

In the early hours of Thursday, October 14, 2021, the glass panels which form the sides of the Interurban Pedestrian Bridges were vandalized.





Almost every one of the panels was hit at least once with a hard object and cracked.





Bridge closure is necessary while we stabilize the damaged glass panels to ensure the safety of pedestrians and drivers on the roadways below. At this time, both Aurora Avenue N and N 155th Street remain open to vehicles and pedestrians.





Police are investigating the incident.





Installed in 2007, the glass panels were designed by artist Vicki Scuri and funded by the City’s 1% for the Arts program.











