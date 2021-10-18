Lake Forest Park Council Candidate Tracy Furutani

Ballots were mailed October 16, 2021 for the November 2 general election.

Tracy Furutani is running for council position 5, currently held by Mark Phillips, who is retiring at the end of his term.





Dear fellow LFP residents,Running for City Council and meeting so many people in our town has deepened my respect for the community in which we live. I am grateful to all of the people working on my community campaign, and to all of the new people I met who shared their ideas.As a community you expressed your love of our natural environment, schools, small town feel, and sense of community and in this, I have found we are more alike in what we want than different. In order to sustain what we desire we will need to address the town center re-development, cut-through traffic, lack of affordable housing, better bus access, safe streets and walkways, and the climate crisis.All of this is do-able, but it will require us as a community and City council to improve our communication which builds understanding and transparency. I want to establish new ways to improve communication so that citizens can have a dialog, not just our current 3-minute moment in council meetings. Communication between council and community is crucial as the council starts working on sidewalks and parks, affordable housing, and climate change mitigation all while keeping within our financial means.Speaking of climate change, to meet King County’s goal of 50% greenhouse-gas reduction in 9 years, LFP needs a climate action plan. With my PhD in Geology and 25 years of teaching about the climate at North Seattle College, I have the skills that can be used to create this plan.Interactions with our community, whether it has been through my volunteer work or on the campaign trail, has given me a greater appreciation of the talented, untapped resource of the residents of LFP, as well as the assurance that we as a community have the best interests for our environment and creating a safe, equitable town.I am ready to work to represent your voices and together build a sustainable place to live for now and for future generations.Endorsements:46th Democrats; LFP councilmembers Mark Phillips, Tom French, and Phillippa Kassover; Anne Stadler, Tony Angell, Lee Rolfe, Luanne Brown, George and Betsy Piano, Norman Lieberman, Jeff Jensen, Dana Campbell, Sara Betnel, Marty Ross, Sarah Phillips, Ken Kassover, Julie Hungar, Anne Udaloy, Linda and Ross Baarslag-Benson, Connie and Byron Barnes, David and Jean Farkas, Regina Fletcher, Nancy and Rob Graves, Armand Micheline, Brian and Ellyn Saunders, Maris Abelson, Amanda Royal, Sally Yamasaki, Dan Benson and many more...