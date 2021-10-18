Adventures of an Icebreaker: Working with the Canadians

Lieutenant(N) Sebastien Savard of the Royal Canadian Navy

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi

"Serving aboard Coast Guard Cutter Healy has been an incredible opportunity for me and my service. As a member of the Royal Canadian Navy, I'm serving alongside and cross-pollinating with members from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Royal Navy, and the U.S. Navy.

"We’ve integrated with Healy’s crew for their Northwest Passage transit and science missions in Baffin Bay through an exchange program designed to promote inter-service learning and cooperation.





The program gives officers from various naval services across the world the chance to serve alongside each other. I’ve had the opportunity to learn how our allied nations and partner services carry out their missions and the methods by which they operate.





"The people I’ve met, and the opportunities I’ve had alongside the crew as a watchstander on the bridge allows me to bring home unique knowledge about Arctic icebreaking, oceanographic research, and how these contribute to the safety of navigation in the region. I’ve gained a new appreciation for the Arctic area of opportunity and its geopolitical importance.”



Lieutenant(N) Sebastien Savard has served in the Royal Canadian Navy for four years. A native of Cornwall, Ontario, Lt(N) Savard currently serves as a bridge watchstander on the HMCS Regina, a multi-role Canadian Patrol Frigate homeported in Victoria, British Columbia.







