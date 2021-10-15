CORRECTION: John Ramsdell's position on the Shoreline tree canopy was misstated

Friday, October 15, 2021

John Ramsdell, Shoreline council candidate
In our recent coverage of the environmental candidate forum for Shoreline City Council (Shoreline City Council candidates discuss the environment) John Ramsdell's position on the preservation of Shoreline's tree canopy was misquoted.

I was quoted as saying "Mr. Ramsdell said the City talks about a zero reduction in tree canopy, but acknowledged, regretfully, that’s probably not possible". 
Rather I recall saying that "...the City talks about a zero reduction in tree canopy, but acknowledged, regretfully, that’s not happening. 
I recall mentioning that I reviewed Shoreline's large tree removal policy that requires a permit for removing trees over 30 inches in diameter. I suggested that reviewing the permitting process would be an important step to preserve our old-growth trees. I also recall that Chris reiterated my idea at looking at the permitting process.

Ramsdell is running unopposed for position #1. His previous opponent, David Chen, is still on the ballot; however, he has withdrawn and moved to Portland, Oregon for a job.



Posted by DKH at 4:24 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  