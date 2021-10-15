CORRECTION: John Ramsdell's position on the Shoreline tree canopy was misstated
Friday, October 15, 2021
|John Ramsdell, Shoreline council candidate
I was quoted as saying "Mr. Ramsdell said the City talks about a zero reduction in tree canopy, but acknowledged, regretfully, that’s probably not possible".
Rather I recall saying that "...the City talks about a zero reduction in tree canopy, but acknowledged, regretfully, that’s not happening.
I recall mentioning that I reviewed Shoreline's large tree removal policy that requires a permit for removing trees over 30 inches in diameter. I suggested that reviewing the permitting process would be an important step to preserve our old-growth trees. I also recall that Chris reiterated my idea at looking at the permitting process.
Ramsdell is running unopposed for position #1. His previous opponent, David Chen, is still on the ballot; however, he has withdrawn and moved to Portland, Oregon for a job.
0 comments:
Post a Comment