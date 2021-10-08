Shoreline City Council Candidates discuss the environment

L-R Laura Mork, Eben Pobee, John Ramsdell, Chris Roberts

They supported tax-incentives to build the high-density communities and the concept of all-electric buildings (no gas utilities, only electric).





They also acknowledge that large developments require the removal of the long-standing tree canopy and one idea might be to encourage or require more trees inside these developments as a way to find that balance.



They also supported pocket parks to give more residents the opportunity to experience open space. “Everyone should be within walking distance of a park,” said Mr. Ramsdell.



Mr. Pobee suggested raising the cost for tree cutting permits.



Councilmember Roberts would like to see the new parks bond support more open space beyond the areas near the new transit centers. He also discussed more flexibility in sidewalk width requirement.





Ms. Mork discussed the need to keep our existing trees healthy and doing an inventory of heritage and valuable trees while Mr. Ramsdell said the City talks about a zero reduction in tree canopy, but acknowledged, regretfully, that’s probably not possible.



One question centered around the frustration of being brought into the development process when projects are at 60 percent design and neighbors have missed their opportunity to weigh in. Mr. Ramsdell emphasized the importance of council members attending neighborhood meetings to listen and bring concerns back.





Mr. Pobee said community input throughout the process is necessary. Ms. Mork talked about the need for more data as we make these decisions. Mr. Roberts shared what the city is already doing, acknowledging that it could be better.



There seemed to be much agreement and passion with this group. They also seemed to complement each other so it may be that they will find agreement to move forward on these issues.









