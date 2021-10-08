Shoreline School Board approves resolution to retire Shorewood's mascot - no more T-Birds
Friday, October 8, 2021
|Shorewood High School will get a new mascot
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
At their October 5, 2021 meeting, the Shoreline School Board unanimously approved a resolution to retire the Thunderbird as the Shorewood High School mascot by the end of this calendar year.
The resolution’s approval is in accordance with Washington State House Bill 1356, which prohibits the inappropriate use of Native American names, symbols, or images as public school mascots, logos, or team names by January 1, 2022.
The Thunderbird is a powerful mythological creature that is a part of the history and culture of many Native American tribes and indigenous people. It was adopted as the Shorewood mascot in 1975.
You can view a recording of the October 5 board meeting here. The mascot resolution agenda item begins at the 1:40:30 mark.
Next week, the District will begin the process to select Shorewood’s next mascot. They will be taking input from students, staff, families, alumni and community members.
