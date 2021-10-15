Agenda for Shoreline council meeting October 18, 2021
Friday, October 15, 2021
Public Comment
In addition to the regular Public Comment period provided for in the agenda, and as per Council Rules of Procedure 6.1.B, which applies to an Action Item that is before the City Council for the first time and is not part of the consent agenda, public comment for these three items will follow the staff report but precede Council review.
8(a) Authorizing the City Manager to Enter Into the North King County Coalition on Homelessness Memorandum of Agreement
At the direction of the City Council, the North King County Task Force on Homelessness was created to address the need for an Enhanced Shelter in North King County. With the opening of the Oaks Enhanced Shelter earlier this year, that initial goal was achieved. Given the ongoing challenge of addressing homelessness in communities across North King County, the Task Force membership recommended a shift to operate as an ongoing Coalition that would be formalized through a joint Memorandum of Agreement.
The proposed members of the Coalition are the cities of Shoreline, Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park and Woodinville as well as a number of community organizations.
8(b) Action on the purchase of Real Property located a 18525 10th Ave NE and 18537 10th Ave NE,
And
8(c) Action on the purchase of Real Property located at 18531 10th Avenue NE, and authorize the City Manager to take the necessary steps to complete the property purchase
