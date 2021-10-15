Seeking Shorewood students, staff, parents/guardians and alumni for Mascot Committee





The principal of Shorewood High School is forming a committee to begin the process of selecting a new mascot for the school.





The committee will be comprised of members of the Shorewood school community, including one to three parents/guardians of current students; one to three alumni of the school; one to three staff members of the school; and a minimum of three and up to ten students of the school.





If you are interested in participating in this committee, please complete this brief form by 5:00pm on Monday, October 25.

We expect that nominations for mascot ideas will begin to be accepted next week. A message will be shared when the nomination process begins with information on how to submit nominations for mascot ideas.







