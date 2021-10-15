Movie premiere TONIGHT (Friday) at The Crest: The Paper Tigers

The Paper Tigers is coming to the

Crest Cinema in Shoreline!





Limited seats available for the special Friday night premiere.

Join the community and Shoreline Film Office for a showing of





The Paper Tigers





followed by a Q / A session with Writer/Director Bao Tran, Producer Al'n Duong, Producer Dan Gildark, and Editor Kris Kristensen.

If this isn't already cool enough, Mayor Will Hall of the City of Shoreline just proclaimed October 15th as The Paper Tigers Day!

"Shoreline is proud to have played a supporting role in the production of the award-winning film The Paper Tigers."

- Will Hall

Tickets available here!







Film Synopsis:



As teenagers, kung fu disciples Danny (Alain Uy), Hing (Ron Yuan) and Jim (Mykel Shannon Jenkins) were inseparable. Fast forward 25 years, and each has grown into a washed-up middle-aged man seemingly one kick away from pulling a hamstring—and not at all preoccupied with thoughts of martial arts or childhood best friends.









THE PAPER TIGERS has a runtime of approximately 111 minutes and is rated PG-13 for some strong language, offensive slurs, and violence.



“A BONAFIDE FEEL-GOOD CROWD-PLEASER”

~ COLLIDER



“The direction is clear, the kicks are brutal, the backdrops are vivid, and the gags land as hard as the body blows.”

~ INDIEWIRE



Can't attend this Friday night? Not to worry!

The Paper Tigers will show at the Crest from October 15th -21st.

Showtimes at 1:30pm, 4:30pm, and 7:30pm



Tickets Available Online!



Questions? Email Nate at



The Crest is located at 16505 5th Avenue NE, Shoreline, WA, 98155. But when their old master is murdered, the trio reunites, soon learning that avenging their sifu will require conquering old grudges (and a dangerous hitman still armed with ample knee cartilage) if they are to honorably defend his legacy.












