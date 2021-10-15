Letter to the Editor: Tracy Furutani for LFP Council

Letter to the Editor:





There are tough choices for voters on the Lake Forest Park City Council ballot this November between smart, qualified candidates. For me, one clear standout is Tracy Furutani.





As a professor at Seattle North College his classes include physics and environmental science, with emphasis on climate change. He is also a Fulbright Scholar, recently teaching physics at Amur State University in Russia.





Tracy is a long-time resident of Lake Forest Park with strong civic involvement, bringing his scientific perspective and knowledge to bear on matters of concern to our City. Tracy serves as an advisor to the Lake Forest Park Water District and is a founding member of the LFP chapter of People for Climate Action, working to develop educational materials and programs to help reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.





He is a member of The LFP Stewardship Foundation’s Streamkeepers program, where he brings greater accuracy and rigor to monitoring and understanding the quality of the water in our streams. He is also a member of the Shorelake Arts board of directors.





Tracy has impressed me as being very well versed on a broad range of local government issues, frequently commenting on matters before the City Council, and reporting to the community about City Council meetings through the Shoreline Area News.





I’ve worked with Tracy on many projects, and have always appreciated those experiences. Tracy is collaborative, respectful of other opinions and willing to take on the detailed tasks that move projects ahead. I am very excited about the opportunity we have to put his insight, good judgement and energy to work on the City Council.





Mark Phillips

Lake Forest Park Councilmember







