Lake Forest Park Council Candidate John Lebo

Ballots were mailed October 16, 2021 for the November 2 general election.

Jon Lebo is running for council position 3, currently held by John Wright, who is retiring at the end of his term. Lebo's opponent is Stephanie Angelis

Jon Lebo Jon's statement

Hi, I am Jon Lebo, I am running for Lake Forest Park City Council Position Number 3.





It is exciting to hear all the reasons why you love living in Lake Forest Park. I heard themes about what makes Lake Forest Park special - the forest and streams, the shared values of your neighbors and the community feeling in the neighborhoods.



I also heard your concerns about cars racing through the neighborhoods, the lack of sidewalks, the lack of lake access, concerns about housing opportunities, and homelessness in our community.



Together, I think we can work to find practical solutions to these issues. I bring my passion for Lake Forest Park, my energy, experience and practical common-sense approach to the council to make sure we are addressing your needs and spending your money wisely.



A little about me. I grew up here, attending Shoreline public schools starting with kindergarten at Lake Forest Park Elementary and graduating from Shorecrest High School. Go Scots!



Twelve years ago, I moved back to Lake Forest Park to raise our family and enjoy the amenities and character of the community.



I am an architect and project leader with 33-years’ experience in civic planning, design, and construction management.



I served as a volunteer member of the Lake Forest Park Planning Commission for 7 years, 3 as chair. I heard your concerns and opposed the developer desired 7-story apartment buildings in the Town Center.









Together, let’s continue to make Lake Forest Park the place where we, our children and our grandchildren all want to live, work, and play.



On November 2, vote for Jon Lebo, Lake Forest Park City Council Position number 3.



Thank you.



www.lebo4lfp.com info@lebo4lfp.com







