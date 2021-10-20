Pramila Jayapal telephone town hall Wednesday October 20, 2021
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is hosting a telephone town hall on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 6:30pm
I'm hosting a telephone town hall this Wednesday to give updates about what's going on in Congress and to answer your questions live!
https://jayapal.house.gov/live/
Join the call, Wednesday, October 20 at 6:30pm PDT and make your voice heard!
Congressmember Jayapal represents Washington's 7th District which encompasses most of Seattle and surrounding areas including Shoreline, Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds and parts of Burien and Normandy Park.
0 comments:
Post a Comment