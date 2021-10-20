Shorewood Swim victorious
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Shorewood Seniors photo by Susie McDowell
(not pictured, manager Clara Sun)
Shorewood Swimming boosted its record to 5-2 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 against Edmonds-Woodway, concluding a great home season in the last dual meet at Innis Arden.
The final score was Shorewood 126 - Edmonds Woodway 43.
Double Individual Shorewood winners include Cameron Bell 200 IM (2:25.22) and 100 breast (1:15.56) and Katie Freshwater 100 free (1:02.16) and 100 back (1:08.44).
Shorewood celebrated their Seniors on Senior Day.
Shorewood celebrated their Seniors on Senior Day.
They are
- Katie Freshwater,
- Anna Kleyn,
- Molly Krulewitch,
- Amanda Nouwens,
- Darby O’Neill,
- Keegan Sherry,
- Elise Soper,
- Clara Sun,
- Hayley Trimmer.
Shorewood’s last dual meet will be Thursday, Oct. 21 against Shorecrest at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.
--Coach Susie McDowell
--Coach Susie McDowell
0 comments:
Post a Comment