Shorewood Swim victorious

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Shorewood Seniors photo by Susie McDowell
(not pictured, manager Clara Sun)

Shorewood Swimming boosted its record to 5-2 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 against Edmonds-Woodway, concluding a great home season in the last dual meet at Innis Arden. 

The final score was Shorewood 126 - Edmonds Woodway 43. 

Double Individual Shorewood winners include Cameron Bell 200 IM (2:25.22) and 100 breast (1:15.56) and Katie Freshwater 100 free (1:02.16) and 100 back (1:08.44).

Shorewood celebrated their Seniors on Senior Day. 

They are 
  • Katie Freshwater, 
  • Anna Kleyn, 
  • Molly Krulewitch, 
  • Amanda Nouwens, 
  • Darby O’Neill, 
  • Keegan Sherry, 
  • Elise Soper, 
  • Clara Sun,  
  • Hayley Trimmer.
Shorewood’s last dual meet will be Thursday, Oct. 21 against Shorecrest at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.

--Coach Susie McDowell



