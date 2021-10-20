The Great Pumpkin is in the Park









Saturday, October 23, 2021 from noon to 3:00pm, at a NEW location -- Richmond Beach Community (Library) Park located at 2201 NW 197th St.





Children of all ages and abilities and their guardians can scare up some fun at an outdoor event featuring Viv’s Pumpkin Patch sponsored by Vivian Peterson, real estate broker from Windermere Shoreline.





This is a low-cost ($1.00 - $6.00) pumpkin patch designed for families with small children. Don’t drive all the way up to Snohomish when the perfect pumpkin is waiting for you in Richmond Beach.





While at the park, enjoy an old-fashioned carnival game or two. Please dress for rain, and since parking is limited walk to the event if possible. As per health and safety guidelines everyone age 2 or older will be required to wear a mask.



It is an annual tradition to have a soft opening for kids with special needs



Children who have a particular way of seeing, hearing, moving, feeling, thinking, or perceiving the world are often not comfortable attending functions such as this due to the commotion of large crowds and noises.





To make the event accessible, families with special needs are invited to the park early for one hour from 11:00am to 12:00pm to pick a pumpkin and play carnival games in a less busy environment while also allowing any modifications possible to meet their skills and abilities. Please be aware the park’s surface will be muddy and wet.



Treats needed



It takes over 100 treats to make the treat walk (formerly known as the cakewalk) a success. This popular attraction can’t happen without sweet prizes.





Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all items will need to be store-bought and sealed. Consider donating other new packaged prizes like soccer balls, toys, books, snacks, or other special items.









This is a fundraiser for the Richmond Beach Community Association. If you have questions, please contact Executive Director Teresa Pape at







Reminder -- cakes, cupcakes, cookies, candy bags, and gluten-free sweets are still needed, but cannot be homemade. Simply bring your treat donation with you when you come to the park.This is a fundraiser for the Richmond Beach Community Association. If you have questions, please contact Executive Director Teresa Pape at execdirector@richmondbeachwa.org

By Teresa PapeRBCA Executive DirectorThis month marks the 35th anniversary of Richmond Beach Community Association’s annual Halloween Carnival.