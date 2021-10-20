Case updates October 18, 2021 - DOH says it's time to get a flu shot

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

delta variant
Flu vaccine offers best defense for people, healthcare system this season. 

DOH is urging the public to get a flu vaccine this year to keep themselves and others safe and out of the hospital. 

Flu activity may be more common this year compared to last year because the closures that were in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted

COVID Case updates

United States 
  • Total cases  44,979,605 - 51,249  new
  • Total deaths 726,206 - 929 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 621,467 -  6,535 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 38,895 -  413 new  
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 25.3% 
  • Total deaths 8,322 - 88 new  

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 150,618 -  218 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 8,292 -     -3 new   
  • Total deaths 1,956 -  7 new  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 37,106  -  52 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,774  -    -2 new 
  • Total deaths 488 -   2 new  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,251 -  1 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 241 -   0 new   
  • Total deaths 109 -  0 new    

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 497 - 2 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


