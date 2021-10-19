Lake Forest Park Council Candidate Stephanie Angelis

Ballots were mailed October 16, 2021 for the November 2 general election.

Stephanie Angelis is running for council position 3, currently held by John Wright, who is retiring at the end of his term. Larson's opponent is Jon Lebo

Stephanie Angelis Stephanie's statement:





I am very excited to represent and serve the diverse populace of Lake Forest Park on our amicable City Council. Through ongoing community engagement opportunities I’ve received some amazing feedback and learned just how much residents care about the administration of this City we share. Please remember that local elections matter because they impact people’s lives most directly. I hope to receive your vote as I conclude the campaign!





As a child I was fortunate to attend Shoreline public schools, Parkwood and Einstein, graduate from both Shorewood and Shoreline Community College and culminate with an undergraduate environmental degree from the University of Washington.





I have spent the bulk of my life in the surrounding community, enjoying parks and visiting the streams. I have worked directly with disenfranchised folks, spoken for unheard communities and advocated for needed changes for safety successfully. I have volunteered for almost ten years in community leadership and spent four years directly helping and advocating for those in most need.





Out of college I performed energy efficiency outreach for residents all over the state representing utility programs. I was able to lead our team to exceed rebate uptake goals and expectations. My love for community education and connection has only grown with time. My service and commitment to our Lake Forest Park community deepen as we develop a shared future and verbalize the ethics of our little town together.





The following will be my priorities in office:

Listen and Engage with Community Members

Form a Strong Climate Action Plan to Support Vulnerable People from Extreme Weather

Implement Required Regional Transitional Homeless Housing

Support our Parks, Sidewalks and Street Safety - Please Vote Yes on Prop 1!

Encourage Affordable Housing while Maintaining Environmental Ethics, Aesthetic and Sustainability Goals





Please always feel free to share your comments with me online, by phone or in person. Hope you’ll join me at the final Parks Meetup and Talk events listed below!





I hope to have your vote on November 2nd





✅ Stephanie Angelis, Lake Forest Park City Council Position 3. Thank You!

Parks Meetup and Talk - optional work party - 5 Acre Woods 10/23/21 10am-1pm

Halloween - please contact directly- 10/31/21











