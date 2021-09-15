Shoreline restaurants can compost food waste for free with new program
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
|Let your favorite restaurants know about this program
To help protect the environment and support local businesses, the City of Shoreline is offering free compost service for restaurants in Shoreline. Through this limited-time promotion, eligible food service businesses in Shoreline may receive a year of free compost service with Recology. Participating businesses will also receive supplies and training valued at $450 to help them get started composting their food waste.
Currently, almost 30% of what gets sent to the King County landfill could have been composted. Composting food scraps instead of throwing them in the garbage keeps valuable resources out of the landfill and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Composting food scraps also creates healthy soil that can be used on farms, gardens, and orchards to grow more food. The City received a grant from King County Solid Waste Division to offer this program.
Food service businesses in Shoreline, such as restaurants, caterers, commissary kitchens, bars, and other businesses serving or preparing food that do not currently subscribe to compost service are eligible for this incentive. This limited-term promotion is available on a first-come first served basis for businesses that apply before December 31, 2021. Businesses can learn more and apply online at www.shorelinewa.gov/compost or contact Cameron Reed with questions: 206-801-2455.
