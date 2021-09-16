Listening sessions with Shoreline Schools superintendent Reyes

Thursday, September 16, 2021



Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes is inviting families, staff and students to join her for a series of listening sessions over the next few months to gather insights and feedback on what is important to you in our schools, what is going well and where we can improve. 

The purpose of the listening sessions is for Dr. Reyes to hear directly from you, listen deeply and develop a well-rounded understanding of where we are and where we need to go as a school district.

There will be sessions available in English and Spanish on Sept. 20, Sept. 23, Oct. 11, Oct. 14 and Nov. 8. 2021. Listening session times and links can be found at https://bit.ly/SuptListeningSessions.



