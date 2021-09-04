Lake Forest Park Rotary in October will hear about donating musical instruments, preventing human trafficking, New Beginnings shelter, and pickleball in prisons

Lake Forest Park Rotary extends an invitation to visit our club, hear a variety of interesting speakers, and to find out about our service projects. We are currently meeting on Zoom on Wednesday mornings, with social beginning at 7:15am and our meeting starting at 7:30am.



Join Zoom Meeting



Topic: Music4Life provides donated and repaired musical instruments at no charge to public school districts for use by students in need.Description: Music4Life began in 2007 as a program to help kids in Seattle Public Schools. Since then we’ve expanded to help students attending Highline, Shoreline, Edmonds, Everett, Northshore, Bremerton and Auburn Public Schools — comprising more than 166,000 students in Washington state.

Topic: Puget Sound Rotary Club Against Sex Trafficking



Description: To end human trafficking, we have to prevent it before it happens. The Initiative will focus on: Raising Awareness, Educating Children and Youth, Reducing Risk Factors that make children vulnerable and Stopping the Demand.









We encourage every Rotary Club to support local organizations working to end human trafficking to raise awareness about human trafficking, and to engage your community around this issue. For more information, please go to: https://rotaryendht.org

Speaker: Rachelle Nesta, New Beginnings Women Shelter





Topic: New Beginnings has many programs that help survivors of domestic violence at any point in their journey to freedom.



Description: New Beginnings’ mission is to empower survivors and mobilize community awareness and action to end domestic violence.





They are the only full-service agency in Seattle whose primary mission is to serve domestic violence survivors. With over 40 years of established history, New Beginnings has become a leading force in the movement to end domestic violence and has grown to include a full range of services for survivors. On average,





New Beginnings serves over 10,000 women, children, and men each year. More information can be found at: https://newbegin.org/





Pickleball game in Shoreline September 29

Speaker: Roger BelAir





Topic: Pickleball in Prisons





Description: Pickleball— the fastest growing sport in the nation— and prisons. Yes, prisons! Roger introduced the game to jails/prisons from coast to coast —New York City to Corcoran, the prison in California where Charles Manson served time.





His efforts have been covered by the media: Everything from NPR to a radio station in Dubai. Audiences find it fascinating how the game is reducing violence and helping inmates.





“Sadly, most inmates in correctional institutions come from very difficult backgrounds. For much of their lives positive guidance has been limited. One of the many benefits of pickleball is that the game can be used as a metaphor for teaching ‘life skills’ such as being a good teammate, following the rules and thinking about consequences.”







