Avoid Sunset School Park Thursday - wasp nest
Thursday, September 16, 2021
|Area to Avoid graphic courtesy City of Shoreline
No - not murder hornets.
There's a large nest full of active and cranky wasps at Sunset School Park. The nest is high in a tree located in the northeast corner of the park at 17800 10th Ave NW.
The city will work to remove this nest on Thursday, however, due to its location it will take some time to bring in appropriate equipment.
For your safety, please avoid the northeast portion of Sunset School Park, including the playground, until we can remove the nest.
