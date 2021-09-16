Avoid Sunset School Park Thursday - wasp nest

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Area to Avoid graphic courtesy City of Shoreline

No - not murder hornets.

There's a large nest full of active and cranky wasps at Sunset School Park. The nest is high in a tree located in the northeast corner of the park at 17800 10th Ave NW

The city will work to remove this nest on Thursday, however, due to its location it will take some time to bring in appropriate equipment.

For your safety, please avoid the northeast portion of Sunset School Park, including the playground, until we can remove the nest.



Posted by DKH at 1:13 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  