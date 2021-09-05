Adventures of an Icebreaker: Polar bears in the desolate Beaufort Sea

Sunday, September 5, 2021

U.S. Coast Guard Photos by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi

In one of the most desolate places on earth, it’s nice to see we’re not alone!

We’ve spotted several polar bears as we’ve broken our way through the frozen Beaufort Sea north of Canada.

U.S. Coast Guard Photos by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi

Polar bears, walruses, whales, puffins and seals are a just few examples of the regional marine life we’ve seen so far on our Arctic deployment!

U.S. Coast Guard Photos by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi

Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew are transiting the icy Beaufort Sea toward the Northwest Passage where the cutter will make its third #NWP transit since its commissioning in 2000, and Healy’s first ever eastbound transit through the passage. 

The Coast Guard Cutter Maple was the last Coast Guard cutter to transit the Northwest Passage in 2017.

We are following the USCGC Healy on its voyage from Puget Sound, through the Arctic, around North America and back to Puget Sound.



