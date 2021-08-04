Shoreline Police: "I'm sorry, man. This is all just a game for me."



Our 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that a black Volkswagen Jetta had just plowed into a parked Toyota 4 Runner.





The driver of the black Jetta was standing on the sidewalk near his car when deputies arrived. He claimed he had been at a nearby store buying groceries and, at some point, some people in another vehicle had thrown a brick through his front passenger window.



When asked for his driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance, the male reached into his pocket and pulled out his wallet, paused, then put his wallet back in his pocket. From there he refused to give deputies his information.



At one point, the male said, "You can't prove that I was driving," although he had just admitted following another car and witnesses saw him exit the Jetta right after the crash.









As the Jetta driver continued on with his confusing story, deputies observed his slurred speech and other signs of intoxication, including the smell of alcohol. Despite the driver's story, deputies could not find a brick or any groceries inside his car. Due to his obvious signs of intoxication, deputies took the male into custody.



Once handcuffed, the male began acting belligerent and uncooperative. It also appeared he was experiencing mood swings. One minute he was yelling profanities, and the next he would appear visibly upset.



The driver was brought to a local hospital to be evaluated for injuries. There he told the deputy, "I'm sorry, man. This is all just a game for me."



The driver was transported and booked into the SCORE (South Correctional Entity) Jail on one count of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs.



Hopefully this man's arrest proves to him that drunk driving is no game.















On Tuesday, July 24, 2021 at 11:44pm, our 9-1-1 communications center received a call about an accident at the intersection of N 175th St and St Luke Place N in Shoreline.