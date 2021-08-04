Election results for local voters

By Diane Hettrick





Tuesday, August 3, 2021 was election day. So few people voted in this election - 17% of registered voters - that it appears King county elections has counted all the ballots turned in.





Ballots that were mailed in before the deadline will be counted as they come in but should hardly be enough to sway the outcomes.





The Best Starts for Kids levy was a renewal, so not plagued with the validation requirement that saw the Shoreline parks bond fail by 118 votes in the April election. With a simple majority (50% + 1) required, Best Starts passed with 58.56% of the vote.





King County Executive: Incumbent Dow Constantine and challenger Joe Nguyen will face off in November. Candidate Bill Hirt made a respectable showing at third but will not be on the November ballot and Goodspaceguy is still waiting for the spaceships to land.





In the special purpose districts, only voters who live in that district were able to vote.





North City Water District Commissioner: Incumbent Charlotte Haines will meet challenger Nigel Keiffer in November. Denise Fulford-Foster was 186 votes behind Keiffer and theoretically could catch up for a spot on the ballot - but probably not.





Kenmore City Council:

Position 6: Debra Srebnik and Jon Culver in November

Position 4: Nigel Herbig and Bob Black, although Abby London is only 150 votes behind Black.





Northshore Fire Commissioners aka King County Fire Protection District #16:

Position 5: Nate Herzog will face Lisa Wollum in November

Position 3: Here are the primary numbers and % of the vote so far:















Tyler Byers and Don Ellis will be on the November ballot.

The Northshore Fire Commissioners had a traumatic year.

Their plans to merge with Woodinville Fire and Rescue were scuttled in the contentious April election. Then, shockingly, two of their members died: Don Ellis and Rick Verlinda. Verlinda was not up for election, but Ellis was and came in second to Tyler Byers.

The remaining commissioners are taking applications for candidates to be appointed to fill out the terms of Verlinda and Ellis. The appointees would need to stand for election at the end of their interim appointments.





If Ellis were to win in November, his interim would serve the full term. If not, his interim would serve to the end of his current term in December.











