Shoreline planning commission meets Thursday
Monday, August 2, 2021
Shoreline Planning Commission Regular MeetingThursday, August 5, 2021 from 7:00 m - 9:59 m
Attend the Virtual meeting:
- Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
- Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 (Webinar ID: 859 0948 8712)
- Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
- Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
- 2021 Development Code Amendments - Batch 2 - SEPA Amendments
- Draft Minutes from Thursday, July 15, 2021
- Link to Full Meeting Packet
