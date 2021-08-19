Seattle Opera, like other arts organizations, will require audiences to be vaccinated

McCaw Hall photo by Cynthia Sheridan Mask up and grab your vaccination card—or negative COVID-19 test—before attending a Seattle Opera performance. Mask up and grab your vaccination card—or negative COVID-19 test—before attending a Seattle Opera performance.





Beginning on September 1, 2021 audience members will be required to be vaccinated for all indoor performances and public events in the 2021/22 season.

Seattle Opera joins the Seattle Symphony, Pacific Northwest Ballet, The 5th Avenue Theatre, ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Seattle Rep, Village Theatre and others in the new vaccination requirement.





When attending a Seattle Opera event, patrons will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination (or proof of a negative COVID-19 test for exempted persons) for all public events at McCaw Hall and the Opera Center. As previously announced, masks are required except for when eating or drinking in designated areas.

Children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the performance start time. A negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 12 hours of the performance start time is also acceptable.





Opera Center programs designed for youth will not require vaccination.











