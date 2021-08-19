Jobs: Nursery Attendant at Shoreline United Methodist Church
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Shoreline United Methodist Church is recruiting for a Nursery Attendant to provide safe care in our church's Nursery for the young children of families who participate in Sunday morning worship and the various ministries/activities offered by the church. To engage with children in worshipful experiences and faith practices through play, stories, song, and prayer.
Hours are 10am to 12pm every Sunday, with possible additional for special services. We have a multi-racial congregation, with English as the primary language.
Qualifications: Experience caring for children under the age of five.
- Successful completion of a National Background Check.
- Certification in infant/child CPR (or willing to be certified)
- Ability to sit on the floor, stand, walk, and run with ease, as needed to care for children.
- Ability to lift 40 lbs.
Requirements: A desire and willingness to care for and engage in play and faith practices with young children and families
- Acceptance and adherence to position description as presented by ministry leaders (available upon interview), to be reviewed regularly for any changing church needs or updated legal requirements -- Conduct work in compliance with the church's Safe Sanctuaries Policy
Job Type: Part-time Beginning Salary: $13.75 per hour
Interested candidates can leave a message at the church office: 206-363-3040 or email to info@shorelineumc.org
Shoreline United Methodist Church is located at 14511 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
